Austin Peay cruises to 92-76 victory over Morehead State

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - Terry Taylor scored 23 points on 9-of-11 shooting, Dayton Gumm scored 21 and Averyl Ugba added his sixth double-double of the season to guide Austin Peay to a 92-76 victory over Morehead State on Saturday night.

Ugba finished with 18 points and a season-high 15 rebounds for the Governors (12-10, 7-3 Ohio Valley Conference), who at 11-2 are off to their best start at home since the 2010-11 season. The win ended a four-game skid against the Eagles (6-15, 2-8). Austin Peay has already topped last season's win total and matched last season's conference victories.

Morehead State led just once at 3-0 on Lamontray Harris' 3-point play 30 seconds into the game. A layup by Taylor and Chris Porter-Bunton's 3-point play gave the Governors the lead and it grew to 49-25 by halftime. Tre' Ivory's 3-pointer 90 seconds into the second half gave the Governors their largest lead of the game 54-26.

Djimon Henson paced the Eagles with 16 points, while A.J. Hicks scored 15.

The two teams were whistled for 62 fouls and combined to shoot 75 free throws.

