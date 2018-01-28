Bellarmine romps at Missouri St. Louis

(Bellarmine University Release )

ST. LOUIS-The No. 5 Bellarmine Knights cruised past the host Missouri-St. Louis Tritons 78-56 as the visitors played well on both ends of the floor in today's Great Lakes Valley Conference game at the Mark Twain Building.



Converting 33 of their 56 field goal attempts, the Knights followed their worst shooting performance of the year in Thursday's loss at Indianapolis with their best by drilling 58.9 percent of their shots today. Defensively, Bellarmine notched its season high with 12 steals as they forced 20 Triton turnovers.



Individually, Alex Cook posted his best game as a Knight, netting a career-high 17 points while not missing a shot. The sophomore from Louisville was 7-for-7 from the field, including two from beyond the arc, and knocked down his only free throw.



Bellarmine senior Brent Bach tied Cook for team-high honors with 17, scoring 14 in the second period. Defensively, Jarek Coles came up with a career-high five steals to lead the Knights' defensive effort.