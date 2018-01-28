Dog shot, home near Wyandotte Park burglarized

The dog was shot during one of the burglaries. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) – Troy Eberenz and his girlfriend recently moved to Carlisle Avenue near Wyandotte Park. They put their empty moving boxes on their front porch.

“We kept it out in the front thinking it was okay,” Troy Eberenz said.

Eberenz believes that may have drawn these people he says burglarized his home Thursday night.

“That's the factor,” Eberenz said.

The suspects entered through the back door of Eberenz’s home armed with guns and were met by Ebernez's dog, Diesel. No one else was home.

“From what the police are saying, the materialistic stuff will be replaced,” Eberenz said. “But, I mean my dog shot in the face. You can't take that gun bullet back.”

Diesel was grazed with a bullet at some point during the robbery.

Ebernez said his girlfriend found the dog stuffed in a puppy crate bleeding. She called police, but then had to call them again Friday night when the people showed up again.

“This is ridiculous,” Eberenz said. “Only a bunch of idiots could come up with something like this.”

Someone was home when the suspects returned. They didn't get inside. Ebernez hopes police will find these guys before they try again.

“I never want to be in that situation where I'm trapped in the house with three dudes with guns,” Eberenz said. “I don't know a single person and I don't know their intentions.”

Anyone with information about this case should call 574-LMPD.

