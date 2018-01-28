Sacred Heart crushes Mercer County in LIT final

From fans getting arrested on the floor to those rushing it after a game winning shot, keeping the teams and coaches safe isn't easy. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

Sacred Heart romped past Mercer County, 83 to 48 in the finals of the Republic Back -Coca Cola Louisville Invitational Tourney played Saturday night at Christian Academy.

Grace Berger led the Valkyries with 23 points while U of L signee, Saygen Robins led Mercer with 13.

It's the eighth LIT crown for Sacred Heart.



