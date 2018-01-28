IKEA founder Ingvar Kamprad dies at 91

SWEDEN (RNN) - The founder of furniture retail giant IKEA has died.

Ingvar Kamprad, 91, died quietly at his home in Smaland, Sweden, said IKEA in a Twitter post Sunday.

Kamprad was born on March 30, 1926, and began his retail career at the age of six selling matches.

Kamprad founded IKEA at the age of 17 in 1943.

Today the company has expanded to more than 400 stores across 40 countries, according to IKEA's website.

He expanded the business without ever borrowing money.

The store originally sold jewelry and picture frames. Furniture was not introduced until 1948 and the store introduced its first catalog in 1950.

Kamprad opened the first store in 1958, a 6,700 square-meter facility, and by 1959 had hired the 100th co-worker.

Kamprad's cause of death has not been released.

