LMPD: 1 shot in the head in Portland neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Louisville Metro Police are investigating a shooting in the Portland neighborhood.

Police were called to the 2700 block of West Main Street just before 7:30 Sunday morning, LMPD said. When officers arrived they found a white man who'd been shot in the head, LMPD Spokesperson Vadim Dale confirmed.

The victim was transported to University of Louisville Hospital in serious condition.

LMPD's Homicide Unit is investigating. No arrests have been made so far.

