LMPD: 1 shot in the head in Portland neighborhood - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

LMPD: 1 shot in the head in Portland neighborhood

LMPD's Homicide Unit is investigating. (Source: WAVE 3 News) LMPD's Homicide Unit is investigating. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Louisville Metro Police are investigating a shooting in the Portland neighborhood. 

Police were called to the 2700 block of West Main Street just before 7:30 Sunday morning, LMPD said. When officers arrived they found a white man who'd been shot in the head,  LMPD Spokesperson Vadim Dale confirmed. 

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS 
+ News app: Apple | Android 
+ Weather app: Apple | Android 

The victim was transported to University of Louisville Hospital in serious condition. 

LMPD's Homicide Unit is investigating. No arrests have been made so far. 

Copyright 2018 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly