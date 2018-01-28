KSP: Handgun fired into air in attempt to break up fight

The homeowner's dog was shot and the house was burglarized twice.More >>
The homeowner's dog was shot and the house was burglarized twice.More >>
The movie stars Academy Award®-winner Helen Mirren.More >>
The movie stars Academy Award®-winner Helen Mirren.More >>
A lunar eclipse will coincide with the supermoon on January 31 and February 1.More >>
A lunar eclipse will coincide with the supermoon on January 31 and February 1.More >>
The Super Bowl is nothing without wings, pizza, beer and chips, which are expected to be consumed by the millions during the big game.More >>
The Super Bowl is nothing without wings, pizza, beer and chips, which are expected to be consumed by the millions during the big game.More >>