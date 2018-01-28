Super Bowl food by the numbers

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Millions of people are gearing up for the Super Bowl, which should be an exciting showdown between the Philadelphia Eagles and New England Patriots, plus a halftime show performed by Justin Timberlake. WAVE 3 News has you covered with the game but next on the to-do list, deciding a party menu.

Super Bowl is the second largest food consumption day behind Thanksgiving. The National Chicken Council released its annual Chicken Wing Report which projects Americans' consumption of the unofficial menu staple of Super Bowl Sunday – the chicken wing. They predict that fans will eat 1.35 billion wings during Super Bowl weekend, an all-time high. That figure is up 1.5%, or 20 million wings, from 2017.

What do 1.35 billion wings look like? Well, that's enough to circle the Earth three times or put 625 wings on every seat in all 32 NFL stadiums.

Super Bowl Sunday is the biggest day of the year for pizza sales, with customers buying millions of dollars' worth each year. Forbes estimates 12.5 million pizzas will be purchased on Super Bowl Sunday, and the average order will be valued at just under $27.

Eleven million pounds of potato chips will be eaten during the game along with 29 million pounds of tortilla chips. You have to have some dip too! How about yummy guac! One-hundred million pounds of guacamole will be scooped up with those chips.

Football fans are expected to wash it all down with 335 million gallons of beer. If you are going to drink, please be responsible and don't drink and drive.

