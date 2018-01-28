WAVE Country movie producer to host special screening of 'Winchester '

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - WAVE Country movie lovers will get a chance to see a special screening of the upcoming movie Winchester.

Winchester is a thriller about Sarah Winchester, heiress to the Winchester fortune, and the mysterious mansion she built over 38 years.

The movie opens everywhere Friday, February 2 but on February 3, Executive Producer and Louisville native Daniel Diamond and the Louisville Film Society will present a special screening of Winchester at AMC Stony Brook.

A special post-screening reception will be hosted by Diamond Films, to which Louisville Film Society members will be invited.

Tickets to the February 3 screening can be purchased at the AMC Stony Brook Theatre box office or on Fandango.

The movie stars Academy Award®-winner Helen Mirren.

Those interested in joining the Louisville Film Society can click or tap here.

