Northern Kentucky rolls to 72-44 win over Detroit Mercy

HIGHLAND HEIGHTS, Ky. (AP) - Carson Williams scored 13 points, Drew McDonald added 12 and Northern Kentucky cruised to a 72-44 win over Detroit Mercy on Sunday.

Williams had a layup and two free throws to start a run of 13 straight points, which ended with two Mason Faulkner 3-pointers, and after a Detroit Mercy basket Williams made a layup to close the half with the Norse up 33-16. His free throw helped carry the run, which became 20-2, into the second half for a 38-16 lead.

Northern Kentucky (15-7, 8-2 Horizon League), 19th in the nation at 57 percent shooting inside the arc, made 7 of 18 3-pointers in the first and just 5 of 12 closer to the basket. Detroit missed its first eight 3s and shot less than 20 percent.

Northern Kentucky, which won the first meeting 56-54, finished 11 of 30 from distance, 16 of 29 closer.

Detroit Mercy (6-17, 2-8) never got untracked, going 4 of 20 from long range and shooting 28 percent. Corey Allen had 11 for the Titans.

