Durr scores 26, No. 4 Louisville women top Wake Forest 89-52

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) - Asia Durr regained her shooting touch, scoring 26 points to lead No. 4 Louisville over Wake Forest 89-52 Sunday.

After scoring 36 in a win over then-No. 2 Notre Dame on Jan. 11, Durr dipped over the next three games. The Atlantic Coast Conference's fourth-leading scorer totaled only 27 points and shot 26.3 percent in that span - she also had her streak of 59 games with a 3-pointer end.

Durr scored 20 points in the first half for the Cardinals on 6-for-8 shooting, including 3 of 5 from beyond the arc. She exited the game for good midway through the third quarter and played just 25 minutes.

At one point in the second quarter, the Cardinals (22-1, 8-1) made seven straight baskets to break away from the Demon Deacons (10-12, 2-7). Wake Forest lost its sixth in a row.

Durr ended that stretch with a 3-pointer. She was fouled on the play as she fell to the floor. Wake Forest coach Jen Hoover also drew a technical foul when she contested the call.

Durr made just 1 of 3 free throws, but the play gave Louisville a 46-26 lead with 1:52 left in the half.

Bionca Dunham had 16 points and Jazmine Jones 15 for Louisville.

Elisa Penna scored 20 points to lead Wake Forest.

Wake Forest: This was the Demon Deacons' most-lopsided loss since falling to Florida State 102-60 last Feb. 9.

Louisville: By starting a new winning streak, the Cardinals guaranteed themselves they at least remain tied for the ACC lead.

Wake Forest: Stays on the road in ACC play. The Demon Deacons play at Boston College on Thursday night.

Louisville: Starts February on the road, where the Cardinals will spend most of February. The first stop will be at Virginia on Thursday night.

