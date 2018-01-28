1 shot in Saratoga Woods neighborhood

The incident happened in the Saratoga Woods neighborhood. (Source: Sara Rivest / WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Police responded to a shooting Sunday in the Saratoga Woods neighborhood.

The shooting was reported in the 4600 block of Saratoga Hill Road at 4:12 p.m., according to MetroSafe.

Police found one victim with a gunshot wound when they arrived on the scene.

EMS transported the victim to the hospital, officials said.

No other information was immediately available.

Anyone with information is asked to call the anonymous police tip line at (502) 574-LMPD.

