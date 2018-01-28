Police responding to shooting in Jeffersontown

JEFFERSONTOWN, KY (WAVE) - Police are responding to a shooting in the Saratoga Woods neighborhood in Jeffersontown, Metrosafe said.

It happened in the 4600 block of Saratoga Hills Road.

The call came in at 4:12 p.m., according to Metrosafe.

Police found one victim with a gunshot wound when they arrived on the scene.

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS

+ News app: Apple | Android

+ Weather app: Apple | Android

No other information is immediately available.

This story will be updated.

Copyright 2018 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.