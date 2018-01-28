Tattoo shop offering half off Marshall County memorial tattoos

A Paducah tattoo shop is offering half off all Marshall County High School memorial tattoos.

Tattoo artist Patrick Duffy is offering these tattoos.

Benton, Kentucky native Billy Cotham spoke on why he got his memorial tattoo, "My hometown does not have to have a tragedy to come together, but when the unthinkable happens we always find a way to come together and fight back harder...The two halos are for Bailey and Preston, to remind me to love everyone that has helped my town become what it is today."

