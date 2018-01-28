Man living in shed for 2 years: "It's been pure heck"

Virga and his wife will soon move to a new rental home. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

The Virgas have been living in the blue shed for two years. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - In late 2015, WAVE 3 News visited a home in Okolona after a dispute with contractor left the home in shambles.

Over two years later, the home looks the same and the couple who owns it are still living in a shed.

Sam Virga and Betty White describe their living conditions as uncomfortable.

"It's been pure heck," Virga said.

The couple paid a company called Skyshield Restoration $15,000 in insurance money to do emergency flood repairs to their Okolona home. Skyshield did those repairs, but walked out on the job when the insurance money ran out.

Since then, Sam and Betty have received some community support, but they are still living in their 14' x 14' foot shed without running water or a proper kitchen.

"With it being unlivable, the city is saying we have to leave," Virga said.

RELATED STORIES

+ Viewers join former Miss America to help local couple living in shed

+ Couple living in shed gets their Christmas miracle

+ Unions stepping up to help build home for veteran living in a shed



Virga said plans to help fell through and tight funds left them very few options.

"We don't own that property any more, the bank does,” Sam said. “We wish we did, but we don't."

Being a veteran, Sam is receiving assistance from the VA.

Last week, his case worker found the couple an opportunity to rent a home.

"This takes a lot of pressure off of going out and buying prepared food and buying water," Virga said.

Soon, Sam and Betty will move into a home with a kitchen and running water.

Believe Investment Group owns the home in Lynnview.

Frank Miller, a real estate investor, said he is offering the couple a discounted rate because he believes no one should live in the conditions they were living in.

"He was very nice and quick and the deal was done right," Virga said.

After seeing his home gutted and boarded up for years, Virga is grateful for the rental, but is still looking for a home he can call his own.

"This is nice, but I'd rather have my own home,” Virga said. “I want to fix a yard for my dogs and enjoy ourselves out on the porch. Things like that are what I want."

Copyright 2018 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.