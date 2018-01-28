4th lawsuit accuses former LMPD officer of rape; allegations from 7 women total

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A fourth woman has come forward with allegations of rape, sexual abuse and "other various causes of actions and harms" against former LMPD Officer Pablo Cano, according to a lawsuit filed in Jefferson Circuit Court.

Court documents state the plaintiff, Jane Doe IV, is suing Pablo Cano, the City of Louisville and the Louisville Metro Police Department.

The plaintiff alleges she was sexually abused and/or raped by Cano in February or March 2017. Cano raped her in his official LMPD police car while he was wearing his LMPD uniform, the lawsuit says.

Cano texted Doe IV while he was driving prior to the rape. He then pulled her over while on duty with the pretext of soliciting sex from her, the complaint alleges.

RELATED STORIES

+ Third woman makes accusations against LMPD officer accused of rape

+ Accused LMPD officer disqualified as officer in Florida

+ LMPD officer accused of rape resigns

+ Woman accuses LMPD officer of using his badge to rape women

The lawsuit also alleges that the LMPD and the City of Louisville knew or should have known about the claims of rape and sexual abuse against Cano.

Since July 2017, seven women in total have come forward with allegations of rape against Cano, and four of those have filed lawsuits.

WAVE 3 News was the first to report the allegations of rape in late July of 2017. The lawsuit from the first woman to accuse Cano of rape was filed at that time. The Public Integrity Unit of the LMPD began investigating after the lawsuit was filed, according to the LMPD.

Officer Cano resigned on September 29, 2017.

Cano had been placed on administrative duties after the lawsuit was filed. No report was ever taken by the department before the lawsuit.

Cano was an officer for two years at LMPD. He worked in the fourth division.

Copyright 2018 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.