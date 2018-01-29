AT 11: Testing tablets

Internet-based tablets allow restaurant customers to place an order for food or drinks, pay for their meal or play games. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) – It's flu season, and the germs seem to be everywhere, even somewhere you might not suspect when you're out to eat.

We found one thing on your restaurant table that is brewing with bacteria and may make you think twice before reaching for your food.

They are internet based tablets where you can order food or drinks, pay your bill and use to keep your children busy.

"They play with them every time we come here," Matthew Miller said of his kids.

But while parents are feeding themselves, or those tiny mouths, they may also be feeding a tiny world of bacteria with a single tap or swipe. All while reaching for those french fries.

Previous reports have shown bacteria on door knobs, cell phones and shopping carts. But at a restaurant, employees wipe the tablets clean right? WAVE 3 News wanted to find out.

We went to three different restaurants in Louisville to test the tablets. The restaurants included Applebee's, Chili's and Olive Garden. At all three, our undercover cameras saw as employees wiped the tables after every guest. But, our hidden cameras also showed the tablets were not cleaned.

MORE: The flu or a cold? Can you tell the difference?

"You may have a potential problem," Paul Barker of Beckmar Environmental Laboratory told us.

Barker's lab runs tests for hospitals, schools, and water and sewage districts. We took our swabs to them. In 48 hours, the samples where covered in bacteria.

"In a restaurant, these kids, probably have on their fingers a food source," Barker said.

That food source feeds the bacteria and helps them thrive. And just how many dirty little microbes are we talking?

"Here, we're getting into the hundreds, that's, that's my concern," Barker said.

"If my wife was out here, she's a nurse," Miller told us after seeing a picture of one of the samples. "She'd freak out about that."

The Louisville Metro Public Health Department told us they do not test tablets as part of their restaurant inspections, and that they check for the general cleanliness of the entire facility. Their major concern, they said, is prevent food born illness.

We talked to Ziosk, one of the makers of the tablets we tested. They told us they count on the restaurants to keep the tablets clean.

“Ziosk provides all of our restaurant partners with robust and detailed instructions for regular cleaning and maintenance of the Ziosk tablets to ensure their guests have a great and safe dining experience," they told us in a statement. "We provide both guides and training at the beginning of the deployment and we follow up with reminders about diligent care periodically.”

A representative for Olive Garden told us employees are supposed to wipe the tablets after every customer. He said they also disinfect the tablets on a daily basis. He said this was a good reminder for all their employees.

A Chili’s Grill & Bar franchise spokesperson provided the following statement:

“We take cleanliness and Guest safety in our restaurants very seriously. As part of our regular training protocols, we teach our Team Members proper cleaning measures, including with respect to the Ziosks. We’re disappointed to hear that in the time you dined with us, our Team Members did not follow through on this cleaning best practice. We plan to use your Guest experience as an opportunity to remind the teams of our strict cleaning practices.”

Elizabeth McGee, the Chief Operating Officer for Apple Gold, representing Applebee’s told us, “Thank you for bringing this to our attention. Our standard procedure is for each tablet to be cleaned after every guest. We will reexamine our cleaning processes and ensure this is happening.”

Barker said the best defense is a cleaning wipe and washing your hands.

We also reached out to Presto, or E la Carte, another tablet maker which we took a sample from. They did not return our emails or calls for this story.

Copyright 2018 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.