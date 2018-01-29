Kevin Hart coming to KFC Yum! Center - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

Kevin Hart coming to KFC Yum! Center

By Sarah Jackson, Digital Content Manager
The comedian is bringing "The Kevin Hart Irresponsible Tour" to the KFC Yum! Center on April 29. (Source: Livenation) The comedian is bringing "The Kevin Hart Irresponsible Tour" to the KFC Yum! Center on April 29. (Source: Livenation)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) – Kevin Hart is coming to Louisville.

The comedian is bringing "The Kevin Hart Irresponsible Tour" to the KFC Yum! Center on April 29.

Tickets for the event will go on sale Jan. 31 at 12 p.m. on Livenation.com.

