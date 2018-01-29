16-year-old charged in Saratoga Woods shooting

The incident happened in the Saratoga Woods neighborhood. (Source: Sara Rivest / WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) – A 16-year-old was taken into custody following a shooting in the Saratoga Woods neighborhood.

The shooting happened in the 4600 block of Saratoga Hill Road around 4 p.m. Sunday, according to Louisville Metro Police Department spokesman Dwight Mitchell.

PREVIOUS STORY: 1 shot in Saratoga Woods neighborhood

When officers arrived, they found an 18-year-old man had been shot in the jaw. Mitchell said the suspect and victim said the suspect was playing with the gun when he pointed the weapon at the victim and pulled the trigger.

The victim is expected to make a full recovery.

The suspect was charged with assault.

