16-year-old charged in Saratoga Woods shooting

The shooting happened in the 4600 block of Saratoga Hill Road around 4 p.m. Sunday, according to Louisville Metro Police Department spokesman Dwight Mitchell.More >>
The shooting happened in the 4600 block of Saratoga Hill Road around 4 p.m. Sunday, according to Louisville Metro Police Department spokesman Dwight Mitchell.More >>
The comedian is bringing "The Kevin Hart Irresponsible Tour" to the KFC Yum! Center on April 29.More >>
The comedian is bringing "The Kevin Hart Irresponsible Tour" to the KFC Yum! Center on April 29.More >>
The shooting was reported in the 4600 block of Saratoga Hill Road at 4:12 p.m., according to MetroSafe.More >>
The shooting was reported in the 4600 block of Saratoga Hill Road at 4:12 p.m., according to MetroSafe.More >>
Over two years later, the home looks the same and the couple who owns it are still living in a shed.More >>
Over two years later, the home looks the same and the couple who owns it are still living in a shed.More >>
The Super Bowl is nothing without wings, pizza, beer and chips, which are expected to be consumed by the millions during the big game.More >>
The Super Bowl is nothing without wings, pizza, beer and chips, which are expected to be consumed by the millions during the big game.More >>