IRS now accepting tax returns; Here's everything you need to know

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) – April can’t come soon enough, as millions of Americans are looking forward to receiving a tax return check.



That process begins today, as the IRS is now accepting tax returns.



Experts say this year it’s more important to file early than ever before.



They also warn of big changes compared to years past.



Part of the potential problems centers around the Equifax hack last year. Thieves stole more than 145 million social security numbers, which is likely to affect filing this year.



Experts say, if someone files a fake tax return, the IRS rejects the real return and is forced to investigate, ultimately delaying when you receive your tax return check.



Tax season is also shorter this year, ending on April 17. That gives you 79 days to file this year, compared to 86 last year.



If you're weighing whether to file electronically, refunds are normally sent to taxpayers within three weeks of filing, assuming there aren’t any issues to begin with.



Compare that to paper returns which could take up to eight weeks to receive after the IRS begins processing them in mid-February.



Before filing read through this tax checklist.



