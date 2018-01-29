How to keep WAVE 3 News in your Facebook news feed

(RNN) - Changes that Facebook is making to your news feed could affect how you receive news happening in your area. A few simple steps will make sure you continue to get stories that matter to your family and friends from WAVE 3 News.

Desktop computers

Go to our homepage and make sure you have "liked" WAVE 3 News. Hover over "Following" and select "See first" from the dropdown menu.

Also switch "Events, Suggested Live Videos" to "On," and you're all set!

Phone and tablet users

On your smartphone or tablet, go to the WAVE 3 News page and click "Like." The select "Follow" or "Following;" click it and turn "Get Notifications" to the on position.

Also under "In your news feed," select "See first" to move our posts to the top.

That's it! Thank you for choosing WAVE 3 News for your local news coverage.

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS

+ News app: Apple | Android

+ Weather app: Apple | Android

Copyright 2018 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.