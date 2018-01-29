LMPD seeking leads on bank robbery suspect

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Louisville Metro police are asking for help from the public to identify a bank robbery suspect.

The robbery happened Friday, January 24 at the Fifth Third Bank at 4201 Poplar Level Road. Police say the male suspect approached a teller window and gave the teller a note demanding the cash.

The suspect is described as African-American with a medium complexion, between 40 to 50 years old, standing 5’8” to 5’11” and weighing 170 to 190 pounds.

If you have information that can help police, call the LMPD Crime Tip Line at 502-574-LMPD(5673). Callers may remain anonymous.

