Man charged with robbery of Dixie Highway Feeders Supply store

By Charles Gazaway, Digital Content Producer
Michael A. Mitchell (Source: LMDC) Michael A. Mitchell (Source: LMDC)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A suspect has been arrested for the armed robbery of a pet supply store.

Michael A. Mitchell, 24, of Louisville, was taken into custody Jan. 24.

Louisville Metro police say Mitchell went into the Feeders Supply at 4921 Dixie Highway around 6:20 p.m. one day earlier and placed a note on the counter with the word "gun" on it. Mitchell had his hand in his jacket pocket and indicated that he was armed.

Mitchell is charged with one count of robbery and is being held at Louisville Metro Corrections on a $25,000 cash bond.

