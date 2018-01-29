Louisville City FC announces 2018 home match times

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Defending USL Cup Champions Louisville City FC released the kickoff times for each of its 2018 USL regular season matches on Monday.

All of the matches will be played at Slugger Field:

Sat., March 17 vs. Nashville SC ..... 3:00 PM

Sat., March 24 vs. North Carolina FC.....3:00 PM

Sat., March 31 vs. Tampa Bay Rowdies .....3:00 PM

Sat., Apr 14 vs. Richmond Kickers ..... 7:30 PM

Sat., Apr 28 vs. Bethlehem Steel FC .....7:30 PM

Sat., May 19 vs. Atlanta United FC 2 .....7:30 PM

Sat., June 16 vs. Penn FC ..... 7:30 PM

Wed., June 27 vs. Pittsburgh Riverhounds .... 7:00 PM

Sat., June 30 vs. New York Red Bulls II ..... 7:30 PM

Wed., July 18 vs. Toronto FC II ..... 7:00 PM

Sat., July 21 vs. Charlotte Independence .... 7:30 PM

Sun., Aug 5 vs. Indy Eleven ..... 5:00 PM

Sat., Aug 18 vs. Nashville SC ..... 7:30 PM

Fri., Aug 31 vs. Charleston Battery .... 7:30 PM

Sat., Sept 8 vs. FC Cincinnati ..... 7:30 PM

Sat., Sept 22 vs. Ottawa Fury FC .... 7:30 PM

Sat., Oct 13 vs. Indy Eleven ..... 7:30 PM

Louisville City's first preseason match open to the public is slated for March 3, at Northern Kentucky University.

