KNPA Awards: WAVE 3 News still the state's best

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The WAVE 3 News team was voted the state's best once again at an awards event honoring photography over the weekend.

At the annual Kentucky News Photographers' Association Awards, WAVE 3 News earned Station Of The Year honors, and Assistant Chief Photographer Steven Richard was named Photographer Of The Year.

A story Richard and John Boel collaborated on -- "The Progressive Liberal" -- won Best In Show.

The KNPA Awards judges this year spent 15 hours judging nearly 300 story entries before determining the winners.

Other WAVE 3 News winners included Miles Jackson, Daniel Paxton, Sharon Yoo, Greg Schapker, Jeff Knight, Justin Hawkins and Michael Williams.

Another winner was WAVE 3 News chief photographer Doug Druschke, who happens to be the president of the KNPA.

"I cannot begin to express how proud I am of our news team on our continued success at KNPA," Druschke said.

It was the third straight year -- and fourth time in five years -- that WAVE 3 News earned the state's top KNPA honor.

