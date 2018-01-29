Petition asks for family pets to qualify for food stamps

An online petition asks that the federal government treat family pets like member of the family and allow food stamps. (Source: Care2.com)

(RNN) – For many folks, pets are family. In some homes, the four-legged members are top dog.

A growing online petition asks that the government treat them like a member of the family and allow food stamps to be used to buy pet food.

More than 89,000 people like the idea and have signed the petition on the Care2 website.

“Each year, over 40 million low- or no-income people in the United States rely on the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) to help purchase food for themselves and their families,” the petition said.

“But what about their pets? Unfortunately, SNAP benefits cannot be used to buy pet food, leaving poor families with pets in a difficult position.”

Social media reaction was mixed.

??So there’s a petition going around to allow SNAP recipients to purchase pet food with their food stamps. ?? Imma just sit over here ???????? — ?? (@RenaFace) January 29, 2018

Just signed to include pet food in food stamps. My pets deserve the same as I. My dog even has his own health insurance. — ???? Denise Warden?? (@RomansGirl2073) January 29, 2018

If the petition hits 90,000 signees, Care2 will present it to the U.S. Department of Agriculture for consideration.

