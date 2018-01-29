Petition asks for family pets to qualify for food stamps

A online petition asks that the federal government treat family pets like member of the family and allow food stamps.More >>
A online petition asks that the federal government treat family pets like member of the family and allow food stamps.More >>
An Asian elephant made an illegal border crossing from China into Laos. It was all caught on a surveillance video.More >>
An Asian elephant made an illegal border crossing from China into Laos. It was all caught on a surveillance video.More >>
The Brownfield girl who asked for 10,000 prayers ahead of her brain surgery is out out of surgery and doing well, according to her parents.More >>
The Brownfield girl who asked for 10,000 prayers ahead of her brain surgery is out out of surgery and doing well, according to her parents.More >>
He’s one of the kids Hometown-Heroes Monroe, NC cares for, something his mother made sure to mention when reaching out.More >>
He’s one of the kids Hometown-Heroes Monroe, NC cares for, something his mother made sure to mention when reaching out.More >>