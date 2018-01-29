Forensic evidence helps police solve convenience store robbery

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Evidence left at the scene of a convenience store robbery is credited with quickly leading police to their suspect.

Louisville Metro police robbery unit detectives say Jerome Neil Becnel, Jr., 20, of Louisville, is the person who held up the Circle K at 9200 Dixie Highway on Jan. 25.

Becnel was identified by a fingerprint left at the scene. When he was arrested the next day detectives said Becnel was wearing the same shoes. In case the forensic evidence wasn't enough, Becnel was also recorded committing the robbery by the store's video surveillance system.

In addition to the robbery charge, Becnel is also arrested on an outstanding bench warrant in connection with a possession of marijuana charge.

