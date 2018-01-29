LG&E, KU to pass nearly $180 million in tax savings to customers

The utilities credit the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act with allowing them to pass the savings on to customers. (Source: WAVE 3 News archives)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Louisville Gas and Electric Company (LG&E) and Kentucky Utilities Company (KU) customers can look forward to lower electric and gas bills in the spring thanks to President Donald Trump's recent tax reform bill.

The utilities announced Monday that they would file a settlement agreement with the Kentucky Public Service Commission (KPSC) asking for approval to return almost $180 million in savings to customers during the spring.

The savings would come in the form of reductions on the Environmental Surcharge line item on March bills, followed by a credit on bills based on energy consumption starting in April.

"We had been supportive of the Tax Act all along because of the savings for our residential and business customers, so we are pleased that the commission acted quickly to enable us to deliver these savings so expeditiously. The other parties to this case — the Kentucky Attorney General and the Kentucky Industrial Utility Customers — truly had the customer in mind and a willingness to work together to reach a mutually acceptable solution," Kent Blake, the chief financial officer at LG&E and KU, said. "With the colder-than-average winter and subsequent high energy use, these savings will come at a key time for our customers."

The settlement still must be approved by KPSC.

LG&E customers will see $86 million in savings; a 5.6 percent bill reduction for a residential electric customer using an average of 957 kWh per month and a 3 percent drop for a residential gas customer using an average of 55 Ccf per month.

KU customers are expected to receive $91 million in savings; for a residential customer using an average of 1,179 kWh per month, that is a 5.3 percent bill reduction.

