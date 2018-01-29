Cats back in AP Top 25 at #21 - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

Cats back in AP Top 25 at #21

By Kent Taylor, Sports Director
The top 25 teams in The Associated Press' men's college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Jan. 28, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and last week's ranking:
    
RecordPtsPrv
    1. Villanova (47)    20-1    1607    1
    2. Virginia (17)    20-1    1572    2
    3. Purdue (1)    21-2    1501    3
    4. Duke    18-3    1372    4
    5. Michigan St.    20-3    1347    6
    6. Xavier    19-3    1278    8
    7. Kansas    17-4    1224    5
    8. Cincinnati    19-2    1208    9
    9. Arizona    18-4    1103    11
    10. Texas Tech    17-4    987    14
    11. Auburn    19-2    882    19
    12. Oklahoma    15-5    840    12
    13. Saint Mary's (Cal)    21-2    753    16
    14. Gonzaga    19-4    750    15
    15. West Virginia    16-5    709    7
    16. Wichita St.    17-4    635    17
    17. Ohio St.    18-5    566    13
    18. Tennessee    15-5    512    22
    19. North Carolina    16-6    470    10
    20. Clemson    17-4    414    18
    21. Kentucky    16-5    344    -
    22. Rhode Island    17-3    327    24
    23. Florida    15-6    172    20
    24. Michigan    17-6    103    25
    25. Arizona St    16-5    100    21    
Others receiving votes: Kansas St 94, Florida St. 76, Nevada 41, Louisville 39, Creighton 33, Seton Hall 16, Miami 12, TCU 11, Houston 8, Alabama 6, New Mexico St. 5, NC State 5, Southern Cal 3.

