Cats back in AP Top 25 at #21

The top 25 teams in The Associated Press' men's college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Jan. 28, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and last week's ranking:



RecordPtsPrv

1. Villanova (47) 20-1 1607 1

2. Virginia (17) 20-1 1572 2

3. Purdue (1) 21-2 1501 3

4. Duke 18-3 1372 4

5. Michigan St. 20-3 1347 6

6. Xavier 19-3 1278 8

7. Kansas 17-4 1224 5

8. Cincinnati 19-2 1208 9

9. Arizona 18-4 1103 11

10. Texas Tech 17-4 987 14

11. Auburn 19-2 882 19

12. Oklahoma 15-5 840 12

13. Saint Mary's (Cal) 21-2 753 16

14. Gonzaga 19-4 750 15

15. West Virginia 16-5 709 7

16. Wichita St. 17-4 635 17

17. Ohio St. 18-5 566 13

18. Tennessee 15-5 512 22

19. North Carolina 16-6 470 10

20. Clemson 17-4 414 18

21. Kentucky 16-5 344 -

22. Rhode Island 17-3 327 24

23. Florida 15-6 172 20

24. Michigan 17-6 103 25

25. Arizona St 16-5 100 21

Others receiving votes: Kansas St 94, Florida St. 76, Nevada 41, Louisville 39, Creighton 33, Seton Hall 16, Miami 12, TCU 11, Houston 8, Alabama 6, New Mexico St. 5, NC State 5, Southern Cal 3.

