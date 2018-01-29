Some companies release Super Bowl LII commercials early

Posted: Monday, January 29 2018 3:02 PM EST 2018-01-29 20:02:58 GMT Updated: Monday, January 29 2018 6:12 PM EST 2018-01-29 23:12:48 GMT Center Eric Wood's retirement is on hold over questions regarding whether the Buffalo Bills can ask the player to return a portion of the bonus Wood received in signing a two-year extension in, a person with direct... More >> Center Eric Wood's retirement is on hold over questions regarding whether the Buffalo Bills can ask the player to return a portion of the bonus Wood received in signing a two-year extension in, a person with direct knowledge of the situation told The AP. More >> Posted: Monday, January 29 2018 10:43 AM EST 2018-01-29 15:43:00 GMT Updated: Monday, January 29 2018 6:14 PM EST 2018-01-29 23:14:59 GMT Patriots quarterback Tom Brady says he's reconsidering whether to continue a long-running weekly radio appearance after a host made disparaging remarks about his daughter. More >> Patriots quarterback Tom Brady says he's reconsidering whether to continue a long-running weekly radio appearance after a host made disparaging remarks about his daughter. More >> Posted: Monday, January 29 2018 10:22 AM EST 2018-01-29 15:22:41 GMT Updated: Monday, January 29 2018 6:13 PM EST 2018-01-29 23:13:19 GMT Super Bowl ads aim for the heart - and sometimes lower. More >> Super Bowl ads aim for the heart - and sometimes lower. More >> Posted: Monday, January 29 2018 3:21 PM EST 2018-01-29 20:21:35 GMT Updated: Monday, January 29 2018 4:51 PM EST 2018-01-29 21:51:53 GMT
You don't have to wait for the big game to watch these hilarious ads.
More >>
You don't have to wait for the big game to watch these hilarious ads.
More >> Posted: Wednesday, January 24 2018 7:30 AM EST 2018-01-24 12:30:50 GMT Updated: Monday, January 29 2018 3:33 PM EST 2018-01-29 20:33:53 GMT Comcast is hoping for a big TV windfall from the Super Bowl and the Olympics. More >> Comcast is hoping for a big TV windfall from the Super Bowl and the Olympics. More >> Posted: Monday, January 29 2018 2:42 AM EST 2018-01-29 07:42:19 GMT Updated: Monday, January 29 2018 5:34 AM EST 2018-01-29 10:34:04 GMT The Super Bowl flyover will be anything but a normal demonstration. More >> The Super Bowl flyover will be anything but a normal demonstration. More >> Posted: Sunday, January 28 2018 1:22 PM EST 2018-01-28 18:22:11 GMT Updated: Monday, January 29 2018 1:05 AM EST 2018-01-29 06:05:14 GMT The New England Patriots don't need any help in beating opponents but they tend to get it from their opponents themselves. More >> The New England Patriots don't need any help in beating opponents but they tend to get it from their opponents themselves. More >> Posted: Saturday, January 27 2018 5:21 PM EST 2018-01-27 22:21:30 GMT Updated: Sunday, January 28 2018 3:36 PM EST 2018-01-28 20:36:10 GMT Brady practices without a glove on hand, Gronkowski progressing in concussion protocol for Patriots. More >> Brady practices without a glove on hand, Gronkowski progressing in concussion protocol for Patriots. More >> Posted: Saturday, January 27 2018 12:33 PM EST 2018-01-27 17:33:14 GMT Updated: Saturday, January 27 2018 6:07 PM EST 2018-01-27 23:07:17 GMT Downtown Super Bowl in Minneapolis presents challenges for those overseeing security. More >> Downtown Super Bowl in Minneapolis presents challenges for those overseeing security. More >> Posted: Saturday, January 27 2018 2:21 PM EST 2018-01-27 19:21:26 GMT Updated: Saturday, January 27 2018 5:24 PM EST 2018-01-27 22:24:22 GMT Gronkowski at Patriots practice after concussion protocol; Brady grips ball without glove. More >> Gronkowski at Patriots practice after concussion protocol; Brady grips ball without glove. More >>