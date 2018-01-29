Cards still #4 in AP poll

The top 25 teams in The Associated Press' women's college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Jan. 28, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and last week's ranking:
RecordPtsPrv
1. UConn (32) 20-0 800 1
2. Mississippi St. 22-0 764 2
3. Baylor 19-1 732 3
4. Louisville 22-1 700 4
5. Notre Dame 20-2 684 5
6. Oregon 20-3 613 7
7. South Carolina 18-3 606 9
8. Texas 16-4 561 6
9. UCLA 17-4 522 13
10. Florida St. 18-3 501 8
11. Maryland 18-3 498 14
12. Tennessee 17-4 418 10
13. Michigan 19-4 371 16
14. Texas A&M 17-5 360 15
15. Missouri 17-4 342 11
16. Oregon St. 16-5 314 17
17. Georgia 19-2 308 21
18. Ohio St. 17-5 289 12
19. Duke 17-5 245 18
20. Green Bay 19-2 176 22
21. West Virginia 17-5 159 20
22. TCU 15-5 103 24
23. Oklahoma St. 15-5 99 19
24. Stanford 14-8 74 -
25. California 15-6 33 23
Others receiving votes: Arizona St. 27, Belmont 16, NC State 16, Nebraska 14, South Florida 14, Virginia 7, Iowa 7, LSU 6, Marquette 5, Gonzaga 5, Mercer 3, Florida Gulf Coast 3, Western Kentucky 1, Minnesota 1, Dayton 1, Duquesne 1, Syracuse 1.
(Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
725 S. Floyd Street
Louisville, KY 40203
(502) 585-2201
publicfile@wave3.com
(502) 561-4140EEO Report Closed Captioning
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.