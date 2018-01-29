Cards still #4 in AP poll

The top 25 teams in The Associated Press' women's college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Jan. 28, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and last week's ranking:



RecordPtsPrv

1. UConn (32) 20-0 800 1

2. Mississippi St. 22-0 764 2

3. Baylor 19-1 732 3

4. Louisville 22-1 700 4

5. Notre Dame 20-2 684 5

6. Oregon 20-3 613 7

7. South Carolina 18-3 606 9

8. Texas 16-4 561 6

9. UCLA 17-4 522 13

10. Florida St. 18-3 501 8

11. Maryland 18-3 498 14

12. Tennessee 17-4 418 10

13. Michigan 19-4 371 16

14. Texas A&M 17-5 360 15

15. Missouri 17-4 342 11

16. Oregon St. 16-5 314 17

17. Georgia 19-2 308 21

18. Ohio St. 17-5 289 12

19. Duke 17-5 245 18

20. Green Bay 19-2 176 22

21. West Virginia 17-5 159 20

22. TCU 15-5 103 24

23. Oklahoma St. 15-5 99 19

24. Stanford 14-8 74 -

25. California 15-6 33 23

Others receiving votes: Arizona St. 27, Belmont 16, NC State 16, Nebraska 14, South Florida 14, Virginia 7, Iowa 7, LSU 6, Marquette 5, Gonzaga 5, Mercer 3, Florida Gulf Coast 3, Western Kentucky 1, Minnesota 1, Dayton 1, Duquesne 1, Syracuse 1.

