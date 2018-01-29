Cards still #4 in AP poll - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

Cards still #4 in AP poll

The top 25 teams in The Associated Press' women's college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Jan. 28, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and last week's ranking:
    
RecordPtsPrv
    1. UConn (32)    20-0    800    1
    2. Mississippi St.    22-0    764    2
    3. Baylor    19-1    732    3
    4. Louisville    22-1    700    4
    5. Notre Dame    20-2    684    5
    6. Oregon    20-3    613    7
    7. South Carolina    18-3    606    9
    8. Texas    16-4    561    6
    9. UCLA    17-4    522    13
    10. Florida St.    18-3    501    8
    11. Maryland    18-3    498    14
    12. Tennessee    17-4    418    10
    13. Michigan    19-4    371    16
    14. Texas A&M    17-5    360    15
    15. Missouri    17-4    342    11
    16. Oregon St.    16-5    314    17
    17. Georgia    19-2    308    21
    18. Ohio St.    17-5    289    12
    19. Duke    17-5    245    18
    20. Green Bay    19-2    176    22
    21. West Virginia    17-5    159    20
    22. TCU    15-5    103    24
    23. Oklahoma St.    15-5    99    19
    24. Stanford    14-8    74    -
    25. California    15-6    33    23    
Others receiving votes: Arizona St. 27, Belmont 16, NC State 16, Nebraska 14, South Florida 14, Virginia 7, Iowa 7, LSU 6, Marquette 5, Gonzaga 5, Mercer 3, Florida Gulf Coast 3, Western Kentucky 1, Minnesota 1, Dayton 1, Duquesne 1, Syracuse 1.

