Pizzeria holds fundraiser for LMPD families

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Some WAVE Country restaurants are working to help the families of Louisville Metro Police officers.

All Kentucky and southern Indiana Bearno's Pizza restaurants will donate 20 percent of their sales on Tuesday, January 30 to the families of LMPD Detective Paul Oliver and Sherri Starks.

Detective Oliver died in December from complications during a medical procedure. Oliver was 29-years old and had just gotten married in June.

Sherri Starks was the wife of LMPD Detective Chris Starks. She passed away unexpectedly from a possible pulmonary embolism in October at the age of 42; they had two children.

Dining-in, carry out, and delivery are included in Tuesday's benefit.

