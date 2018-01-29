Benton, KY small business finds unique way to help high school shooting victims

A small business women from Benton, KY has been making orange and blue door hangers so the community of Marshall County High School can show their support.

A small business women in Benton, Kentucky has come up with a unique way for the community to show their support for the victims of the Marshall County High School shooting.

The owner and operator of Southern Adoornments Decor, Tamara Bennett, has been hand-painting blue and orange door hangers , honoring Marshall Co. shooting victims.

So far, Bennett said that 80 people have ordered door hangers, which are shaped like the state of Kentucky, and that she has finished 40 to this point.

“It effects all of us across America, but especially in Kentucky,” Bennett said. “So that is why I choose the state, and I put ‘Marshall Strong’ on it because we’re all coming together to support this country that has been so hurt.”

The hangers cost $35 each, $15 of which will go directly to a fund that will benefit families of the students injured in the shooting.

“When something like this happens you want to help you want to be able to turn around and bless your community like they’ve blessed you,” Bennett said. “I thought the sign would be great if this was on every door in the county. Then when you walk around and see those door hangers on other peoples doors you feel like you have something in common with that person. You know you’re grieving with them you’re hurting with them.”

Those interested in ordering a door hanger have until next Sunday, February 4th, and can find that on the Southern Adoornments Decor website.

“I’ve never sold this many of one single design ever, especially at one time,” Bennett said. “It’s definitely been the most popular door hanger I’ve ever painted.”

“I’d probably like to cap it off at no more than 200 signs,” she added. “Just because I’m trying to complete at least ten of these a day and it’s going good so far but I don’t want everyone to be waiting to months to get their door hanger because everyone is feeling passionate about this and they want to show their support immediately.”

