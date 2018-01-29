3 teens face felony charges for social media threats that closed Paoli Schools

PAOLI, IN (WAVE) - Indiana State Police arrested three juveniles for social media posts that threatened harm to people at Paoli Community Schools.

The threats were posted Thursday, Jan. 25, just days after a deadly school shooting in Marshall County, Kentucky.

ISP confirmed there were two posts made that night, and school officials decided to close school that Friday as a result.

Monday, the three teens, ages 16, 17 and 17, were arrested in Paoli and charged with intimidation, a level 6 felony in Indiana.

Police will not identify the juveniles, and did not say if they are students at Paoli Schools. They took the teens to a juvenile detention center.

Officers want the public to know every threat against a school will be "vigorously investigated."

"Engaging in communication of 'anonymous' threats can have lifelong consequences for people arrested and prosecuted for such crimes," Sgt. Chad Dick, an ISP spokesman, said in a press release. "And as demonstrated by this investigation, nothing on the Internet is ever truly 'anonymous.'"

The Indiana State Police, Orange County Sheriff's Office, and Paoli Police Department all worked on the investigation.

