Daughter writes humorous obituary for father in Indiana

DEMOTTE, Ind. (AP) - A northwest Indiana woman has honored her father's memory with a humorous obituary that recounts his fondness for his family and details how he left behind 32 jars of Miracle Whip, 17 boxes of Hamburger Helper and other items that could prove helpful in a zombie apocalypse.
The obituary for Terry Ward also says he "escaped this mortal realm" with a belief that "The Blues Brothers" was the best movie ever. It recounts how he drove one of his Illinois high school teachers to an early retirement, volunteered to serve in the U.S. Army and worked "39 years of begrudging service" for AT&T. It also includes a long list of things he loved - including "free beer" and "discussing who makes the best pizza" - and says he was known for doling out ice cream sandwiches to his grandchildren.
Jean Lahm said she wrote the obituary for her father with a bit of humor because he "lived to make other people laugh." She said she began writing the obituary Tuesday after the 71-year-old died from a massive stroke.
"I wrote it myself and I didn't tell anyone I was going to make it funny," said Lahm, who added that her family thought the obituary was perfect.
The obituary has gotten attention online and Lahm said she's read comments from others saying, "I wish I would have known him." She said she's just happy to have been able to "get his personality across."
"He cared about the things that truly mattered. A lot of people can relate to that. A lot of people have these great dads that are just like that. Good guys. That's what he was," Lahm said.
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
White roses aside, the Grammy red carpet served up lots of black, less out-of-the-box fashionMore >>
White roses aside, the Grammy red carpet served up lots of black, less out-of-the-box fashionMore >>
Fleetwood Mac is honored by the charity MusiCares, and helps raise $7 million with a benefit concert in New York CityMore >>
Fleetwood Mac is honored by the charity MusiCares, and helps raise $7 million with a benefit concert in New York CityMore >>
President Donald Trump is dismissing as "fake news" a new accusation that he tried to fire the special counsel investigating him, but he could face legal and political blowbackMore >>
President Donald Trump is dismissing as "fake news" a new accusation that he tried to fire the special counsel investigating him, but he could face legal and political blowbackMore >>
Kentucky's Republican Gov. Matt Bevin said Americans must "wake up" and recognize that school shootings are a "cultural problem" after 15-year-old allegedly attacks his classmates, fatally shooting two and wounding 14 others.More >>
Kentucky's Republican Gov. Matt Bevin said Americans must "wake up" and recognize that school shootings are a "cultural problem" after 15-year-old allegedly attacks his classmates, fatally shooting two and wounding 14 others.More >>
Health officials say the flu blanketed the US again last week for the third straight weekMore >>
Health officials say the flu blanketed the US again last week for the third straight weekMore >>
Prosecutor says juvenile court judge has found probable cause to detain a 15-year-old on murder and assault charges in high school shooting; candlelit vigil for the victims draws hundreds _ and tearsMore >>
Prosecutor says juvenile court judge has found probable cause to detain a 15-year-old on murder and assault charges in high school shooting; candlelit vigil for the victims draws hundreds _ and tearsMore >>
A Philadelphia museum dedicated to America's revolutionary patriots is temporarily renaming its biggest gallery in honor of the city's Super Bowl-bound football teamMore >>
A Philadelphia museum dedicated to America's revolutionary patriots is temporarily renaming its biggest gallery in honor of the city's Super Bowl-bound football teamMore >>
Juvenile court judge in Kentucky has found probable cause to detain a 15-year-old on charges of murder and assault in high school shooting; candlelit vigil draws hundreds for the victimsMore >>
Juvenile court judge in Kentucky has found probable cause to detain a 15-year-old on charges of murder and assault in high school shooting; candlelit vigil draws hundreds for the victimsMore >>