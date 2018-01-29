Former Methodist church torn down, making way for Churchill Downs expansion

In October, Churchill Downs announced plans to expand and invest $32 million in new parking and transportation. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) – There’s only rubble left where the former Oakdale United Methodist Church of limestone stood only a few days ago.

Business owners said it was a recognizable landmark for the community.

The stone church along Oakdale Avenue is just one example of a changing landscape in the area surrounding Churchill Downs.

Neighbors said the apartments along Oakdale Avenue will be demolished the last week of January. Despite the nostalgia, Jesse Clark said the expansion is necessary.

"It's gone from a declining neighborhood to now allow Churchill Downs to grow as they need to grow," said Clark. "Churchill Downs is the golden goose in the Louisville area."

In October, Churchill Downs announced plans to expand and invest $32 million in new parking and transportation. That includes new parking near gate 17, which happens to be right near the now demolished stone church.

"I want to see this city grow and be a better city. I don't want to see this city sit still," Clark said.

