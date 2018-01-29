US Attorney General Jeff Sessions to visit Kentucky

(AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster, File). FILE - In this Oct. 18, 2017, file photo, Attorney General Jeff Sessions testifies before the Senate Judiciary Committee on Capitol Hill in Washington.

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - United States Attorney General Jeff Sessions is set to visit the Commonwealth.

Sessions will be in Louisville on Tuesday to discuss the current opioid epidemic and violent crime.

Sessions is set to speak at 10:15 a.m. at the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Western District of Kentucky.

