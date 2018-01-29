US Attorney General: 'We have your back'

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The United States Attorney General addressed law enforcement officials from Kentucky in Louisville Tuesday morning. Jeff Sessions talked about federal strategies to address a growing violent crime rate and opioid crisis in the United States.

Sessions first thanked police for their efforts responding to the deadly school shooting in Marshall County; with Marshall County Sheriff Kevin Byars in the audience.

Sessions briefed law enforcement on federal efforts like a "safe neighborhood strategy" to prioritize getting the most violent offenders off the street. Making a big dent in drug and gang crime using these tactics, especially with MS-13 one of the most violent gangs originating out of El Salvador.

Sessions said the administration is pushing for these criminals to stay in jail.

"President Trump knows how to give clear orders. One of the orders he gave me on the first day I became United States Attorney general was pretty simple: reduce crime. Some of these people have to go off for real time. We cannot go back to a revolving door of justice," said Sessions receiving an applause from law enforcement in the crowd.

"You know that in Louisville too well. The murder rate doubled," said Sessions.

Sessions also announced an effort to tackle hot spots of the opioid addiction - specifically in Kentucky.

"Our country has suffered the deadliest drug epidemic in our history," Session said.

In the next 45 days, Session said federal agents and prosecutors will be flooding the Kentucky region to investigate and charge fraudulent doctors, pharmacies and pill mills who are contributing to the drug epidemic.

Sessions said law enforcement at the federal level will work to provide data, technology and resources to the boots on the ground fighting to keep America’s neighborhood’s safe.



"We have your back and you have our thanks," said Sessions.

