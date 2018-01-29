Harrison County Sheriff, Parks Department partner for 'Heat the Home' initiative

This firewood is free for anyone who needs it in Harrison County. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Trees toppled by recent storms are being used to help families in Harrison County, Indiana.

As a part of the "Heat the Home" initiative, the Harrison County Sheriff Department, Prosecutors Office and Parks Department have teamed up to get firewood to families who may otherwise go to bed cold.

MORE FROM WAVE3.COM

+ Former church torn down to make way for Churchill Downs expansion

+ Alleged child molester pleads not guilty, families demand justice

+ University of Kentucky student hospitalized with possible case of meningitis

Fallen trees, that would otherwise rot in the woods, are taken from parks around the county to Hayswood Nature Reserve where they are chopped by Harrison County inmates.

"A lot of times inmates have a bad stigma, but once they get clean, get sober they are really tremendous workers," Otto Schalk, Harrison County Prosecutor said. "They enjoy giving back to the community and its an opportunity for them to get out of jail and get some fresh air and some sunlight and do something that is still a tremendous thing for our county. And its really just a win-win situation for all parties involved."

Schalk said there's always law enforcement supervising the inmates' work. Inmates volunteer to work on the crew but are chosen by the Sheriff based on certain criteria.

This firewood is free for anyone who needs it in Harrison County.

Copyright 2018 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.