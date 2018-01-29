Monday's Scores

By The Associated Press



BOYS BASKETBALL

Ft. Wayne Canterbury 67, Lakewood Park 43

Greenwood Christian 62, Indpls International 61

Indian Creek 57, Greensburg 48

N. Judson 43, Triton 40

Princeton 78, Washington 42

S. Newton 48, Faith Christian 32

S. Spencer 61, Hancock Co., Ky. 59

Southern Wells 65, Cowan 42

White River Valley 54, Washington Catholic 24

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Medora 40, Bloomington Lighthouse 33

Wabash 62, Peru 44

