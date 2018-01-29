Monday's Scores

By The Associated Press
|BOYS BASKETBALL
Ashland Blazer 81, Rose Hill Christian 29
Cov. Catholic 71, Highlands 25
Elliott Co. 58, West Carter 52
George Rogers Clark 66, Bourbon Co. 62
Pendleton Co. 96, Calvary Christian 71
S. Spencer, Ind. 61, Hancock Co. 59
Shelby Valley 71, Phelps 44
Spencer Co. 55, Lou. Pleasure Ridge Park 52
Villa Madonna 58, Heritage Academy 26
|GIRLS BASKETBALL
Ashland Blazer 63, Paintsville 42
Bourbon Co. 60, Pendleton Co. 41
Campbell Co. 74, Holmes 72
Clay Co. 46, Rockcastle Co. 40
Estill Co. 61, Berea 25
Fulton Co. 77, Cairo, Ill. 36
Garrard Co. 61, Burgin 12
Jackson City 57, Oneida Baptist 26
Lex. Henry Clay 61, Lex. Bryan Station 55
Lloyd Memorial 63, Cov. Latin 9
Lou. Jeffersontown 67, Whitefield Academy 52
Lynn Camp 48, Red Bird 28
McCreary Central 65, Jellico, Tenn. 59
Nelson Co. 73, Thomas Nelson 32
Oldham Co. 59, Lou. Atherton 32
Phelps 60, Belfry 54
Pike Co. Central 73, East Ridge 66
Raceland 44, Montgomery Co. 41
Rowan Co. 88, Elliott Co. 39
Russell 84, West Carter 53
Russell Co. 39, Casey Co. 37
Spencer Co. 63, Lou. Pleasure Ridge Park 45
Washington Co. 46, Campbellsville 42
Wheelersburg, Ohio 54, Greenup Co. 43
Whitley Co. 51, Madison Southern 29
