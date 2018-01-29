Monday's Scores

By The Associated Press



BOYS BASKETBALL

Ashland Blazer 81, Rose Hill Christian 29

Cov. Catholic 71, Highlands 25

Elliott Co. 58, West Carter 52

George Rogers Clark 66, Bourbon Co. 62

Pendleton Co. 96, Calvary Christian 71

S. Spencer, Ind. 61, Hancock Co. 59

Shelby Valley 71, Phelps 44

Spencer Co. 55, Lou. Pleasure Ridge Park 52

Villa Madonna 58, Heritage Academy 26

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Ashland Blazer 63, Paintsville 42

Bourbon Co. 60, Pendleton Co. 41

Campbell Co. 74, Holmes 72

Clay Co. 46, Rockcastle Co. 40

Estill Co. 61, Berea 25

Fulton Co. 77, Cairo, Ill. 36

Garrard Co. 61, Burgin 12

Jackson City 57, Oneida Baptist 26

Lex. Henry Clay 61, Lex. Bryan Station 55

Lloyd Memorial 63, Cov. Latin 9

Lou. Jeffersontown 67, Whitefield Academy 52

Lynn Camp 48, Red Bird 28

McCreary Central 65, Jellico, Tenn. 59

Nelson Co. 73, Thomas Nelson 32

Oldham Co. 59, Lou. Atherton 32

Phelps 60, Belfry 54

Pike Co. Central 73, East Ridge 66

Raceland 44, Montgomery Co. 41

Rowan Co. 88, Elliott Co. 39

Russell 84, West Carter 53

Russell Co. 39, Casey Co. 37

Spencer Co. 63, Lou. Pleasure Ridge Park 45

Washington Co. 46, Campbellsville 42

Wheelersburg, Ohio 54, Greenup Co. 43

Whitley Co. 51, Madison Southern 29

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.