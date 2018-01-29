Marshall County takes to the court

Another step forward in Marshall County.

For the first time since last week's deadly shooting at the high school, the basketball teams were on the court.

Both the boys and girls won tonight against Livingston Central.

But it wasn't the play on the court that made tonight a special moment: every dollar given at the door was going to a donation fund to help the families of the two teenagers killed.

Also, a moment of silence for Preston Cope and Bailey Holt, preceded by this message.

"Last Tuesday morning the lives of Bailey Holt and Preston Cope, student here at Marshall County high school, were taken in an act of violence. As we mourn their loss from us here on earth, we ask you to stand and join us in a moment of silence. To honor their lives and to recognize that their spirit will live on in and through each of us.”

But besides the silence the fans at the game said it felt like a normal night at a game, which is what they were wanting.

“To get things back to normal, to show the support for the school,” said one fan.

“It may take a couple weeks, or a few months, to get back to that but they’re determined to get back to that normalcy,” added another.

Fans there also said that tonight was one of the most crowded games that they have seen in Marshall County for quite awhile and the support they're seeing from all across the world has been amazing.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2018 KFVS. All rights reserved.