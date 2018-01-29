Pacers find enough energy late to pull away from Hornets

By MICHAEL MAROT

AP Sports Writer

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) - Victor Oladipo scored 25 points, Myles Turner added 22 and the Indiana Pacers pulled away late for a 105-96 victory over the Charlotte Hornets on Monday night.

The Pacers have won two in a row and four of five.

Kemba Walker finished with 23 points and a trio of 3-pointers to lead the Hornets, who have lost two straight and four of six.

Dwight Howard had 22 points and 11 rebounds for Charlotte. Nicolas Batum made five 3s and wound up with 22 points.

Both teams had chances to take control throughout the first 3½ quarters. Neither could until Oladipo's 19-footer spurred a 13-4 run, which finally gave Indiana a 94-86 lead with six minutes to go.

After that, it was no contest.

Turner's 3-pointer started a 7-0 run that extended the lead to 103-89 with 2:46 left - the biggest advantage of the game for either team.

Charlotte couldn't cut the deficit to single digits until the final minute in a game that featured 18 lead changes and 16 ties.

TIP-INS

Hornets: Howard was dominant in the first half, grabbing seven rebounds and making eight of 11 shots. But he finished 9 of 14 from the field. ... Howard is the NBA's active leader with 697 double-doubles in his career. ... The Hornets were 9 of 31 on 3s, shot 44.6 percent from the field and had 16 turnovers. They were outscored 22-14 in fast-break points. ... Charlotte has lost three straight and 14 of its last 16 in Indianapolis.

Pacers: Domantas Sabonis made his 10th consecutive start and got his 12th double-double with 11 points and 10 rebounds. ... Turner made four 3s off the bench. ... Darren Collison had 13 points and six assists. Thaddeus Young had 16 points, four rebounds and four assists. ... Indiana shot 54.2 percent from the field and improved to 18-0 when shooting 50 percent or better this season.

UP NEXT

Hornets: At the Atlanta Hawks on Wednesday night, hoping to win their third straight in the series.

Pacers: Can sweep Memphis for the first time since 2012-13 with a win at home Wednesday night.

