Monday's Scores

|BOYS BASKETBALL
Ashland Blazer 81, Rose Hill Christian 29
Boyle Co. 65, West Jessamine 55
Campbellsville 53, Washington Co. 44
Cov. Catholic 71, Highlands 25
Elliott Co. 58, West Carter 52
Fleming Co. 80, Menifee Co. 75
George Rogers Clark 66, Bourbon Co. 62
Hart Co. 70, Butler Co. 66
Hopkinsville 80, Logan Co. 59
Lex. Henry Clay 63, Lex. Tates Creek 41
McCracken County 73, Community Christian (Paducah) 34
Montgomery Co. 72, Bracken Co. 69
Pendleton Co. 96, Calvary Christian 71
S. Spencer, Ind. 61, Hancock Co. 59
Shelby Valley 71, Phelps 44
Simon Kenton 64, Gallatin Co. 52
Somerset 73, Madison Southern 61
Spencer Co. 55, Lou. Pleasure Ridge Park 52
Villa Madonna 58, Heritage Academy 26
Webster Co. 75, Hardin County, Ill. 42
Western Hills 60, Model 59
Wheelersburg, Ohio 64, Greenup Co. 49
|GIRLS BASKETBALL
Ashland Blazer 63, Paintsville 42
Bourbon Co. 60, Pendleton Co. 41
Bracken Co. 62, Robertson County 58
Campbell Co. 74, Holmes 72
Clay Co. 46, Rockcastle Co. 40
Estill Co. 61, Berea 25
Fulton Co. 77, Cairo, Ill. 36
Garrard Co. 61, Burgin 12
Greenwood 68, Todd Co. Central 46
Hart Co. 73, Butler Co. 48
Highlands 60, Notre Dame 39
Jackson City 57, Oneida Baptist 26
Lex. Henry Clay 61, Lex. Bryan Station 55
Lloyd Memorial 63, Cov. Latin 9
Lou. Jeffersontown 67, Whitefield Academy 52
Lynn Camp 48, Red Bird 28
Marshall Co. 50, Livingston Central 30
Mason Co. 66, Frederick Douglass 51
McCracken County 75, Community Christian (Paducah) 28
McCreary Central 65, Jellico, Tenn. 59
Meade Co. 64, Ohio Co. 39
Nelson Co. 73, Thomas Nelson 32
Oldham Co. 59, Lou. Atherton 32
Phelps 60, Belfry 54
Pike Co. Central 73, East Ridge 66
Pikeville 59, Lawrence Co. 52, OT
Raceland 44, Montgomery Co. 41
Rowan Co. 88, Elliott Co. 39
Russell 84, West Carter 53
Russell Co. 39, Casey Co. 37
South Laurel 53, Corbin 39
Spencer Co. 63, Lou. Pleasure Ridge Park 45
Washington Co. 46, Campbellsville 42
Wheelersburg, Ohio 54, Greenup Co. 43
Whitley Co. 51, Madison Southern 29
Woodford Co. 55, Owen Co. 46
|POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS
Powell Co. vs. Buckhorn, ccd.
