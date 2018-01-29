Monday's Scores

By The Associated Press



BOYS BASKETBALL

Ashland Blazer 81, Rose Hill Christian 29

Boyle Co. 65, West Jessamine 55

Campbellsville 53, Washington Co. 44

Cov. Catholic 71, Highlands 25

Elliott Co. 58, West Carter 52

Fleming Co. 80, Menifee Co. 75

George Rogers Clark 66, Bourbon Co. 62

Hart Co. 70, Butler Co. 66

Hopkinsville 80, Logan Co. 59

Lex. Henry Clay 63, Lex. Tates Creek 41

McCracken County 73, Community Christian (Paducah) 34

Montgomery Co. 72, Bracken Co. 69

Pendleton Co. 96, Calvary Christian 71

S. Spencer, Ind. 61, Hancock Co. 59

Shelby Valley 71, Phelps 44

Simon Kenton 64, Gallatin Co. 52

Somerset 73, Madison Southern 61

Spencer Co. 55, Lou. Pleasure Ridge Park 52

Villa Madonna 58, Heritage Academy 26

Webster Co. 75, Hardin County, Ill. 42

Western Hills 60, Model 59

Wheelersburg, Ohio 64, Greenup Co. 49

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Ashland Blazer 63, Paintsville 42

Bourbon Co. 60, Pendleton Co. 41

Bracken Co. 62, Robertson County 58

Campbell Co. 74, Holmes 72

Clay Co. 46, Rockcastle Co. 40

Estill Co. 61, Berea 25

Fulton Co. 77, Cairo, Ill. 36

Garrard Co. 61, Burgin 12

Greenwood 68, Todd Co. Central 46

Hart Co. 73, Butler Co. 48

Highlands 60, Notre Dame 39

Jackson City 57, Oneida Baptist 26

Lex. Henry Clay 61, Lex. Bryan Station 55

Lloyd Memorial 63, Cov. Latin 9

Lou. Jeffersontown 67, Whitefield Academy 52

Lynn Camp 48, Red Bird 28

Marshall Co. 50, Livingston Central 30

Mason Co. 66, Frederick Douglass 51

McCracken County 75, Community Christian (Paducah) 28

McCreary Central 65, Jellico, Tenn. 59

Meade Co. 64, Ohio Co. 39

Nelson Co. 73, Thomas Nelson 32

Oldham Co. 59, Lou. Atherton 32

Phelps 60, Belfry 54

Pike Co. Central 73, East Ridge 66

Pikeville 59, Lawrence Co. 52, OT

Raceland 44, Montgomery Co. 41

Rowan Co. 88, Elliott Co. 39

Russell 84, West Carter 53

Russell Co. 39, Casey Co. 37

South Laurel 53, Corbin 39

Spencer Co. 63, Lou. Pleasure Ridge Park 45

Washington Co. 46, Campbellsville 42

Wheelersburg, Ohio 54, Greenup Co. 43

Whitley Co. 51, Madison Southern 29

Woodford Co. 55, Owen Co. 46

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS

Powell Co. vs. Buckhorn, ccd.

