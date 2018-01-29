Police: Woman overdosed in hotel lobby, left kids alone in room

SHIVELY, KY (WAVE) - Police say an Iowa woman overdosed on spice in the lobby of a Dixie Highway hotel while her kids were alone in the room.

April Reyes, 30, was arrested early Sunday morning.

>> MUGSHOTS: January 2018 Roundup

Officers were called to the lobby of the Comfort Inn in Shively, on Dixie Highway just south of the Watterson Expressway, on a report of a woman possibly overdosing. When police arrived, Reyes was lying on the ground surrounded by a group of people.

She refused to tell officers what she took, but did tell them her children were alone in the room, according to her arrest report.

The hotel allowed police to enter the room to check on the children. When they went inside officers say they found a bag of spice sitting out in plain view.

Her children, ages 5 and 8, were okay.

MORE FROM WAVE3.COM

+ 4th lawsuit accuses former LMPD officer of rape

+ Caught on camera: 3 break into home off Seneca Trail, attack woman

+ Harrison County Sheriff, Parks Department partner for 'Heat the Home' initiative

Reyes is charged with drug possession and two counts of endangering a minor.

She's being held in Louisville Metro Corrections on a $2,500 cash bond. Her next court date is Feb. 8.

Copyright 2018 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.