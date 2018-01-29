Indiana double murder suspects found in Kentucky

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - An Indiana man is facing charges for allegedly killing his mother and grandfather with the help of his girlfriend.

Aurora, Indiana police discovered the bodies of Walter Bryant Jr., 78, and Faith Craig, 58, on January 19 after officers responded to the home to conduct a welfare check. Bryant was found at the bottom of the home's basement stairs with stab wounds and trauma to the head, Indiana State Police said. Craig was also found in the basement with stab wounds.

The ISP investigation led detectives to Kentucky where Cody Booth, 28, and his girlfriend Margie Thompson, 47, were found just 24 hours after the bodies were found in Pulaski County. Booth was found driving Bryant's car; he was arrested on a warrant for a parole violation. Thompson was questioned and released at that time.

Investigators later determined that Booth and Thompson were the alleged killers and that the murders happened on January 17. ISP said the duo stole Bryant's car and other items before fleeing to Kentucky. Thompson was arrested on January 26.

Booth and Thompson have been charged with two counts of murder, two counts of conspiracy to commit murder, two counts of robbery to resulting in serious bodily injury and two counts of conspiracy to commit robbery.

Booth is expected to be extradited back to Indiana.

