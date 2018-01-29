Experts warn new e-cigs look like flash drives

Ashley Webb, the director of the Kentucky Poison Control Center, urges parents to keep up with technology. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

The Juul, like many e-cigarettes, is charged by a USB connection. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

The Juul e-cigarette is small and discreet. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Inside Cox's Spirit and Smoker's Outlet, they sell everything from traditional smokes to e-cigarettes.

"This is Juul, which is an e-cig," Chris Dubuque, the store's manager, explained to us.

When taking a closer look, the Juul and other brands like it look awfully similar to a flash drive. Many students use flash drives at school every day.

"Does not surprise me one little bit," Dubuque said. "Kids are very ingenious on trying to cover up anything."

The e-cig can be charged using a USB port, which could allow kids to conceal them from parents.

"I think it's deceptive," Ashley Webb, the director of the Kentucky Poison Control Center, said.

What concerns Webb most about e-cigs like this -- there's nothing on the device stating it contains something hazardous.

She's seen all sorts of side effects in small children ingesting the e-cig liquid.

"Ultimately a little pale or dizziness or vomiting are pretty common complaints we hear about," Webb said. "But with enough of an exposure, we expect to see a faster heart rate, potentially seizures, respiratory distress, coma, and even death."

Webb said parents need to keep up.

"Be aware that that product exists and make sure that you're asking your kids questions," Webb said.

Juul Labs has a long response on their website explaining their openness to working with lawmakers and advocacy groups to ensure their product is restricted to their intended customers.

