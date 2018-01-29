Experts warn new e-cigs look like flash drives

The e-cig can be charged using a USB port, which could allow kids to conceal them from parents.More >>
The board approved the new superintendent's contract Monday night with a vote of six-to-one.More >>
Indiana consistently ranks poorly among states when it comes to key measures of public health, including smoking rates.More >>
Police say an Iowa woman overdosed on spice in the lobby of a Dixie Highway hotel while her kids were alone in the room.More >>
This firewood is free for anyone who needs it in Harrison County.More >>
