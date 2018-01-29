NAFCS names new superintendent

NEW ALBANY, IN (WAVE) - Brad Snyder is officially the new superintendent of the New Albany Floyd County School District.

The board approved Snyder's contract Monday night with a vote of six-to-one.

The three-year contract includes a base salary of $168,000 a year.

"I'm going to meet with the board hopefully sometime in February and present them my vision and some goals," Snyder said. "But at the same time I need to hear what their goals are."

Snyder is no stranger to the district. He's been serving as interim superintendent for the past six months, and has spent 24 years working for New Albany Floyd County Schools.

