1,200 pound Lego brick constructed to celebrate the company's 60th anniversary

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Lego is 60 this year and to celebrate, a group of Master Builders have constructed a 10-foot-tall replica of the classic 2x4 brick. It weighs 1,200 pounds and is made of over 133,000 bricks.

The giant brick took 350 hours to finish. It will be on display at one of the New York City Lego stores.

Click below to see a timelapse of the giant Lego brick's construction.

From Mashable.com.

