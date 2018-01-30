Student charged in connection with HCHS threats

The Indiana Attorney General has dismissed with prejudice a $30 million civil rights lawsuit brought by David Camm against several southern Indiana officials.More >>
The local pride around a former JCPS and University of Kentucky student continues to grow as her Olympic journey continues.More >>
The United States Attorney General addressed law enforcement officials from Kentucky in Louisville Tuesday morning. Jeff Sessions talked about federal strategies to address a growing violent crime rate and opioid crisis in the United States.More >>
A Metro Corrections officer was arrested Sunday after police stopped his car as it sparked driving down south 4th Street.More >>
"They've obviously been our kryptonite in this league for the last three years, so hopefully we can change that this year," David Padgett said. That kryptonite is Virginia. The Cavaliers have beaten the Cards four straight times and have held to UofL to under 60 points in the last six meetings.More >>
