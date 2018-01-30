Student charged in connection with HCHS threats

A student has been taken into custody in connection with threats made at Henderson County High School.

Police say on Friday a message circulated around Henderson County High School which stated, "MARSHALL COUNTY 2.0 MONDAY GREEN IS THE SAFE COLOR."

JUST IN: A juvenile has been taken into custody after a threat circulated at Henderson Co high school Friday. Message: “MARSHALL COUNTY 2.0 MONDAY GREEN IS THE SAFE COLOR.” @Henderson_PD — Evan Gorman (@Evan14news) January 30, 2018

Once informed, Henderson police began an investigation and seven extra officers were placed at HCHS for the pep rally on Friday.

On Monday, one juvenile was taken into custody regarding the message. The juvenile is facing a charge of terroristic threatening.

Police say due to this being an open juvenile investigation, no further information will be made available at this time.

